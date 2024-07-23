V2X Awarded Army IDIQ for Multi-Domain Router Procurement

V2X has secured a four-year, $48.5 million indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army to supply its company-developed Gateway Mission Router , which works to enhance situational awareness and connectivity for military operations.

The company said Monday the GMR facilitates seamless information integration across different networks and communication systems, offers platform independence and allows deployment across aviation and ground vehicle platforms.

Additionally, the GMR family is a key component of the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.