Ursa Major to Build New Rocket Propulsion Tech R&D Center in Ohio

Ursa Major is building a new research and development facility in Youngstown, Ohio to support efforts in advancing approach to manufacturing rocket propulsion technology for national security.

The privately funded rocket propulsion company said Thursday the R&D center is planned to develop advancements in the additive manufacturing process and materials development technology necessary for producing liquid rocket engines and solid rocket motors.

The expansion project is in response to the increasing demand from the Department of Defense. In previous years, Ursa Major secured contracts from the U.S. Air Force to develop rocket engines for low-Earth orbit satellite deployment and for hypersonics defense.

Ursa Major, which already has a manufacturing lab in Youngstown where they 3D print rocket engine components, secured a capital investment of $14.5 million for the new R&D center with the help of JobsOhio Network partner Team NEO. The company is expected to hire more employees because of the expansion.

Joe Laurienti, founder and CEO of Ursa Major, alluded to Ohio’s “manufacturing heritage and uniquely skilled workforce” as main reasons why the company is building the new R&D facility in the state. “Raw material access, supply chain, and a vibrant additive manufacturing ecosystem as a result of the America Makes program make Youngstown an ideal home for this center.”