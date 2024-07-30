in Contract Awards, News

Ultra Maritime Secures Navy Contract for Sonobuoy Production

Photo / umaritime.com
Ultra Maritime has been awarded a U.S. Navy contract worth $49 million for the low-rate initial production of AN/SSQ-62G Sonobuoys.

The firm-fixed-price contract will support the Navy’s annual training, peacetime operations, testing expenditures and inventory maintenance for major combat operations, ultra Maritime said Monday.

Ed Cook, vice president and general manager at Ultra Maritime U.S., underscored the importance of ensuring sailor safety and maintaining adversary deterrents in the current maritime landscape.

“As the only qualified provider of the cutting-edge Q-62 and Q-53 sonobuoys, we at Ultra Maritime are honored to play a pivotal role in advancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities for the U.S. Navy and our allied nations,” Cook added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

