Ultra I&C Obtains Continuous ATO for Command and Control Product; Bradford Powell Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications‘ cloud-based command and control gateway system, ADSI, has received continuous authority to operate from the Department of Defense through Second Front Systems’ Game Warden product.

The company said the designation enables continuous code deployment for faster development, quicker feature releases, reduced costs and improved security for mission-critical operations.

Bradford Powell, president of command, control, intelligence and encryption at Ultra I&C, said, “This achievement represents a turning point in realizing the [Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control] vision of delivering secure, seamless interoperability between joint and coalition systems for decision advantage.”

He added that the certification “enables the rapid deployment of new CBC2 mission modules as quickly as they’re developed for the warfighter – when and where they’re most needed.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

