Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Gives Redhorse ‘Awardable’ Status; Vince Bridgeman Quoted

Redhorse Corp.‘s condition-based maintenance service designed for government cloud environments with full data rights has been deemed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work.

The company said Monday it achieved the status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Vince Bridgeman, senior vice president of national security services at Redhorse, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with CDAO Tradewinds, highlighting that, “The potential impact on warfighting and readiness offered by predictive maintenance and logistics is tremendous.”

TSM government customers can view Redhorse’s video, CBM+ Solutions for Department of Defense Program Managers, which demonstrates CBM+ for DOD ground vehicles using Databricks and QlikSense tools in a GovCloud environment.

Written by Kacey Roberts

