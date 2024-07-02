in Executive Moves, News

Tracy Smith Promoted to Vice President at KBR

Tracy Smith announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he has transitioned to vice president of Navy and strategic programs, readiness and sustainment from his previous role as director of operations overseeing Navy Facilities Command base operations support contracts at KBR.

In his new role, Smith will lead all Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command programs, as well as current programs associated with the Defense Logistics Agency and select strategic programs.

Smith began working at KBR in 2016 as a business segment manager before taking on other managerial positions across the company.

He also previously served as a senior project manager at Chester Engineers.

Before moving to the private sector, Smith served in the U.S. Army, gaining experience in leadership, operations management, training development and strategic planning.

Written by Kacey Roberts

