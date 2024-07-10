Thylacine Biotherapeutics Platform Wins TechConnect World’s Innovation Challenge; ATI’s Mike Stebbins Quoted

Thylacine Biotherapeutics clinched first place in the Medical Threat Reduction Challenge at the TechConnect World conference and expo in Washington, D.C., for its antiviral therapy platform.

The Florida-based developer of advanced treatments said Tuesday its THY-01 platform stood out among over 300 submissions at the exhibition sponsored by Advanced Technology International and the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium.

Mike Stebbins , senior vice president of the medical and threat countermeasures division at ATI and executive director of MCDC, remarked, “In a highly competitive field, Thylacine Bio’s technology stood apart in its potential to protect the warfighter from a broad array of viral threats.”

Developed at Columbia University by Matteo Porotto and Anne Moscona, THY-01 targets several viruses including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus as well as high-consequence biothreats like Ebola and Nipah. It also features a proprietary toolkit approach that enables swift adaptation to new viruses.