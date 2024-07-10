in News, Technology

Thylacine Biotherapeutics Platform Wins TechConnect World’s Innovation Challenge; ATI’s Mike Stebbins Quoted

Mike Stebbins / Advanced Technology International
Thylacine Biotherapeutics Platform Wins TechConnect World’s Innovation Challenge; ATI's Mike Stebbins Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Thylacine Biotherapeutics clinched first place in the Medical Threat Reduction Challenge at the TechConnect World conference and expo in Washington, D.C., for its antiviral therapy platform.

The Florida-based developer of advanced treatments said Tuesday its THY-01 platform stood out among over 300 submissions at the exhibition sponsored by Advanced Technology International and the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium.

Mike Stebbins, senior vice president of the medical and threat countermeasures division at ATI and executive director of MCDC, remarked, “In a highly competitive field, Thylacine Bio’s technology stood apart in its potential to protect the warfighter from a broad array of viral threats.”

Developed at Columbia University by Matteo Porotto and Anne Moscona, THY-01 targets several viruses including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus as well as high-consequence biothreats like Ebola and Nipah. It also features a proprietary toolkit approach that enables swift adaptation to new viruses.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Draper Laboratory Aims to Accelerate Microelectronics Integration With New Advanced Packaging Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Draper Laboratory Aims to Accelerate Microelectronics Integration With New Advanced Packaging Facility
Deloitte, AWS to Help Clients Address Industry-Specific Issues With AI Capabilities Under Strategic Collaboration - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Deloitte, AWS to Help Clients Address Industry-Specific Issues With AI Capabilities Under Strategic Collaboration