State Department Clears Potential $115M Sale of Precision Bombs to Belgium

The Department of State has approved a possible foreign military sale of 196 Guided Bomb Unit-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II All-Up-Rounds to the government of Belgium.

At an estimated cost of $115 million, the transaction will also include training, repair, maintenance, software, munitions, transportation, logistics and other program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy goals and national security objectives by enhancing the security of the NATO ally. It will bolster Belgium’s ability to address current and future threats by maintaining its F-35 fleet in combat-ready status and providing a credible deterrent to regional threats.