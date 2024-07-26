in Foreign Military Sales, News

State Department Clears Potential $115M Sale of Precision Bombs to Belgium

Small Diameter Bomb Increment II
State Department Clears Potential $115M Sale of Precision Bombs to Belgium - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of State has approved a possible foreign military sale of 196 Guided Bomb Unit-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II All-Up-Rounds to the government of Belgium.

At an estimated cost of $115 million, the transaction will also include training, repair, maintenance, software, munitions, transportation, logistics and other program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy goals and national security objectives by enhancing the security of the NATO ally. It will bolster Belgium’s ability to address current and future threats by maintaining its F-35 fleet in combat-ready status and providing a credible deterrent to regional threats.

RTX will be the principal contractor.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Foreign Military Sales

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Pranay Ahlawat Joins Commvault as Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pranay Ahlawat Joins Commvault as Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer
Ursa Major to Build New Rocket Propulsion Tech R&D Center in Ohio - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ursa Major to Build New Rocket Propulsion Tech R&D Center in Ohio