Special Aerospace Services Appoints Andy Crocker as Vice President of Business Development

Special Aerospace Services has announced the appointment of Andy Crocker as vice president of business development.

SAS said Thursday that Crocker’s work in the aerospace and defense industry spans 28 years. In addition to spearheading business development, he will drive SAS’ strategic projects, identify growth opportunities and foster partnerships.

Heather Bulk, CEO of SAS, said, “We are delighted to welcome Andy Crocker to the SAS team as our new Vice President of Business Development. Andy’s extensive experience and proven leadership in aerospace and defense will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth.”

On his appointment, Crocker said, “I’m excited to join the incredible team at SAS and look forward to contributing to our strategic growth. It’s an honor to be part of an organization that is providing the next generation of space and defense solutions for our clients.”

The new SAS VP previously held senior positions in business development, program management and engineering at various organizations, including Leidos Dynetics, Orion Propulsion and Pratt & Whitney.