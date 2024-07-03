Shift5, Booz Allen to Deliver Cyber Awareness, Decision Intelligence to Defense, Transportation Clients; Brad Medairy Quoted

Shift5 and Booz Allen Hamilton have forged a strategic partnership to combine their capabilities and expertise to provide organizations in the defense and transportation sectors with cybersecurity awareness and maintenance intelligence to ensure the security and resilience of fleets and other assets.

Shift5 said Tuesday the partnership will facilitate the integration of insights from its observability platform for onboard operational technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning models to help Booz Allen improve its cybersecurity and predictive maintenance tools, enabling defense and transportation organizations to accelerate anomaly detection and enhance asset availability.

The Shift5 Platform is a protocol-agnostic technology designed to collect data from any onboard source to glean actionable insights and facilitate real-time decision intelligence.

“Operational technology is a linchpin for national security, enabling U.S. critical infrastructure to perform essential functions,” said Brad Medairy, executive vice president and head of Booz Allen’s national cyber business.

“As adversaries increasingly view the U.S. federal government, intelligence agencies, the military, and all critical infrastructure industries as one cyber battlespace, ensuring cyber-physical resilience and mission readiness within OT environments is paramount. Together, Booz Allen and Shift5 will assist clients with outpacing adversaries through superior tradecraft powered by real-time data and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities,” added Medairy.