SandboxAQ, Army to Use AI to Advance Battery Design, Alloy Material Development; Jen Sovada Quoted

SandboxAQ has signed two agreements with the U.S. Army to help the military branch advance the development of battery chemistries for next-generation power systems and alloy materials for armored vehicles using the company’s artificial intelligence-based platform.

The company said Tuesday the collaboration with the Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center will focus on developing battery designs for portable power systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and electric vehicles using SandboxAQ’s Quantitative AI platform.

SandboxAQ will also work with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center and use its Quantitative AI software to conduct research on novel alloy materials designed for combat vehicles.

Under the agreement with GVSC, the company will partner with Comprehensive Carbon Impact on the alloy material development effort.

“We are excited to apply our Quantitative AI software in materials science and advanced battery development to support the Army’s modernization efforts,” said Jen Sovada, president of global public sector at SandboxAQ and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.