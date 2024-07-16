REI Systems Unveils GovGrants 3.0; Wagish Bhartiya Quoted

REI Systems has unveiled the latest iteration of its grants management product.

GovGrants 3.0 is a grants management tool that aims to broaden data analytics components and enable improved operational capabilities through automated workflows, the Sterling, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Wagish Bhartiya , chief growth officer at REI Systems, said, “GovGrants stands out in the market by offering unmatched breadth and depth in an out-of-the-box solution.”

“As the only full end-to-end product recommended by the Grants QSMO, GovGrants can be deployed in weeks as opposed to months or years. That matters to our agency partners,” the REI Systems official added.

GovGrants 3.0 features several upgrades, including improved experience, financial management systems to reduce manual workflow and critical data insight that grant managers can use to oversee funding decisions and post-award aid for grantees.

With REI Systems having served in grant management for 35 years, Bhartiya said the company is honored to continue supplying capabilities to its customers.

“We are proud to continually evolve and deliver innovative solutions to support federal government missions. GovGrants 3.0 is only the most recent manifestation of this commitment,” Bhartiya said.

GovGrants 3.0 is a cloud-hosted, software-as-a-service product built on the Salesforce platform.