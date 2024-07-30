Regent Unveils Washington DC Office to Increase Government Stakeholder Collaboration

Regent Craft, a manufacturer of electric sea gliders, has opened a second office in Washington, D.C., to increase its collaboration with federal government stakeholders.

Regent said the new office will feature a simulated environment that would allow users to experience operating a sea glider.

The new location, the first outside of Regent’s headquarters in Rhode Island, will also enable stakeholders to familiarize themselves with sea gliders’ multi-mission capability.

The company noted that the D.C. office will advance its development of commercial transportation and maritime defense offerings and support its sea glider certification effort.

The office was unveiled as Regent continues to go through a maritime certification process under the supervision of the U.S. Coast Guard. The process will build on existing U.S. and international guidelines to ensure the safety of passengers, the sea glider maker said.

Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer described the office expansion as a “natural step” to meet more than $9 billion of booked orders worldwide.

“We look forward to working with key regulatory and defense stakeholders to ensure sea gliders deliver on safety, meet current and future national security needs, and contribute to live-saving missions,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the new office opening came as Steve Dickson joined the Regent advisory board of senior leaders.

Regent said the former U.S. Air Force pilot and Delta Air Lines executive will bring decades of commercial, defense and regulatory experience to the board.