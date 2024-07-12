in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Enhanced Radar Signal Processing

Raytheon logo
Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Enhanced Radar Signal Processing - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon has secured a U.S. Navy contract potentially worth $42.9 million to enhance the service branch’s radar signal processing capabilities.

The cost-plus, fixed-fee contract has a three-year base period with options for two 27-month, one 18-month and 36-month periods, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The RTX business will perform the work in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with July 2027 as the expected completion of the base period.

The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, competitively procured the contract as part of the service’s radar advanced signal processing program and under the Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.

In November, Raytheon received a $53.4 million Navy contract modification to further provide support for the dual-band radar systems installed aboard Gerald R. Ford and Zumwalt-class ships. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Josh Rose Elevated to Michael Baker's National Market Lead – Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Josh Rose Elevated to Michael Baker’s National Market Lead – Air Force
Special Aerospace Services Appoints Andy Crocker as Vice President of Business Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Special Aerospace Services Appoints Andy Crocker as Vice President of Business Development