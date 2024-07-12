Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Enhanced Radar Signal Processing

Raytheon has secured a U.S. Navy contract potentially worth $42.9 million to enhance the service branch’s radar signal processing capabilities.

The cost-plus, fixed-fee contract has a three-year base period with options for two 27-month, one 18-month and 36-month periods, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The RTX business will perform the work in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with July 2027 as the expected completion of the base period.

The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, competitively procured the contract as part of the service’s radar advanced signal processing program and under the Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.

In November, Raytheon received a $53.4 million Navy contract modification to further provide support for the dual-band radar systems installed aboard Gerald R. Ford and Zumwalt-class ships.