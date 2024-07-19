in DOD, News, Technology

Raytheon Demos Integration of Army, Navy Capabilities to Launch SM-6 Long-Range Missile

Raytheon demonstrated the integration of existing Army and Navy program capabilities to launch the Standard Missile-6 during the recently concluded Valiant Shield 24 exercise in the Indo-Pacific.

The test employed the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to showcase SM-6’s use in missile engagement, RTX said.

The experiment, which used physical system hardware and simulation, also exhibited the detection of an incoming threat and the process of missile interception.

According to Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon, the demonstration confirmed that when integrated with IBCS and LTAMDS, the long-range SM-6 is a viable option for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

“LTAMDS matched with SM-6 adds an exceptional capability to defeat increasingly diverse and complex threats with a multi-mission missile that flies as far as the radar can see – providing for long range Army and Joint integrated air and missile defense,” he added.

The biennial Valiant Shield exercise serves as a venue for allies and partners to develop, test and train new technologies and solutions in a realistic environment, RTX explained.

Written by Derrick Henry

