Radiant Digital’s Creative Group Secures ISACA CMMI Level 3 Appraisal; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

Radiant Digital’s Radiant Creative Group has achieved Maturity Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program in recognition of its efforts to establish and improve its set of standard processes.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the Vienna, Virginia-based information technology consulting firm said the appraisal signifies a “defined” performance level, where processes are understood, well-characterized and described in standards, methods and tools.

Radiant Digital CEO Shankar Rachakonda said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of service delivery within the organization and for its customers and partners.

“With this certification, Radiant Digital will continue to focus on helping our clients produce products and services of the highest level of performance and quality,” Rachakonda added.

Radiant Digital provides application development, enterprise user experience, digital communication, talent acquisition, learning and organizational change and infrastructure support services for government and commercial customers.