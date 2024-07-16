in News, Technology

Radiant Digital’s Creative Group Secures ISACA CMMI Level 3 Appraisal; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

Shankar Rachakonda
Radiant Digital's Creative Group Secures ISACA CMMI Level 3 Appraisal; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Radiant Digital’s Radiant Creative Group has achieved Maturity Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program in recognition of its efforts to establish and improve its set of standard processes.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the Vienna, Virginia-based information technology consulting firm said the appraisal signifies a “defined” performance level, where processes are understood, well-characterized and described in standards, methods and tools.

Radiant Digital CEO Shankar Rachakonda said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of service delivery within the organization and for its customers and partners.

With this certification, Radiant Digital will continue to focus on helping our clients produce products and services of the highest level of performance and quality,” Rachakonda added.

Radiant Digital provides application development, enterprise user experience, digital communication, talent acquisition, learning and organizational change and infrastructure support services for government and commercial customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

AWS Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for App Migration Offering - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for App Migration Offering
Pratt & Whitney's F135 Engine Core Upgrade Passes Preliminary Design Review - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade Passes Preliminary Design Review