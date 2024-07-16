in News

Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade Passes Preliminary Design Review

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business logo / prattwhitney.com
RTX business Pratt & Whitney has cleared a preliminary design review of its F135 Engine Core Upgrade, which would improve the performance and durability of three F-35 aircraft variants as part of the Block 4 modernization program.

The Department of Defense selected the ECU as the only modernization solution for the F-35’s propulsion system, RTX said Monday.

According to the company, the evaluation carried out by the F-35 Joint Program Office focused on the ECU’s design changes and propulsion technologies to determine whether they can support next-generation weapons and sensors.

“The PDR was a successful first step toward the capability the ECU will provide in meeting the challenging performance and durability requirements of the F135,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Mitchell Grant, F-35 propulsion program manager.

“The ECU will ensure that the U.S. and our international partners remain well positioned to outpace adversary threats,” he added.

Written by Kristen Smith

