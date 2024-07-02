Phoenix Air Books $166M Navy IDIQ for Airborne Threat Training

Phoenix Air has received a $165.7 million firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to simulate airborne threats for training, testing and evaluating shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew on fleet air defense and electronic warfare.

Under the contract, Phoenix Air will provide basic air intercept control training as well as large multinational and small single-unit training exercises supporting the Navy, Department of Defense and non-DOD agencies, DOD said Monday.

The company will provide 10 aircraft for EW simulations, with six based on the East Coast and four on the West Coast.

Half of the work will be conducted in California and the other half in Virginia until August 2029.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the contracting activity, received two bids for the contract.