Partnership With Government to Facilitate Construction of PsiQuantum Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer in Chicago

PsiQuantum intends to build the first U.S.-based utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in the city of Chicago.

The Palo Alto, California-based quantum computing company said the project is being undertaken under a partnership with the city’s government as well as that of Cook County and the state of Illinois.

The agreement includes an incentive package worth more than $500 million over 30 years, which will make it possible for PsiQuantum to build the Quantum Computing Operations Center, home to the envisioned quantum computer.

The Quantum Computing Operations Center will be located in the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, which will be built at the former U.S. Steel South Works property in Chicago. The operations center makes PsiQuantum the microelectronics park’s anchor tenant.

The state of Illinois has already allocated $500 million for the development of the IQMP. The effort is also being co-financed by a partnership between the state and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is providing $280 million.