Oracle Cloud Service Offers Palantir Platforms to Private and Public Customers; Josh Harris Quoted

Oracle now offers Palantir Technologies ’ Foundry and Artificial Intelligence platforms through its distributed cloud options to boost AI initiatives in the government and commercial sectors.

The platforms are certified on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and available in OCI Dedicated Regions, Oracle Alloy, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, Oracle Government Cloud, Oracle Roving Edge and Oracle’s air-gapped regions for defense and intelligence clients, Oracle said Tuesday.

Josh Harris , executive vice president of Palantir, commented, “Together with Oracle, we’re helping our global customers take advantage of the latest innovations in cloud computing and AI while meeting their regulatory, performance, and security needs.”