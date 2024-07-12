Onclave Networks Gets Authority to Operate Status From DHA for Zero Trust Platform

Onclave Networks has received authorization to operate from the Defense Health Agency for its zero-trust secure communications platform, which is designed to cryptographically protect vulnerable operational technology, internet of things and internet of medical things networks.

The Virginia-based cybersecurity services provider said Thursday its initial customers for the TrustedPlatform include the DHA, the White House Communications Agency and NATO.

Company CEO James Taylor said the authorization is a “significant achievement” for Onclave as it is “the first of its kind awarded on the basis of Zero Trust by any federal government agency.”

”This milestone is crucial as it opens the door for wider acceptance of zero trust architectures within the federal government, enhancing our defense against more complex and advanced threats,” the executive added.