Oddball & Wilcore Technologies Form Joint Venture to Enhance Government Digital Modernization Services

Service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses Oddball and Wilcore Technologies have partnered to deliver advanced government digital services.

The joint venture entails combining the firms’ capabilities to tackle complex problems as well as create and deliver innovative digital services to clients, Oddball said Friday.

Travis Sorensen, co-founder and CEO of Oddball, said the companies will be able to streamline operations and accelerate business growth through the collaboration.

“By working together, we can navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape more effectively and maintain a competitive edge in the market,” he commented.

Both based in Virginia, Oddball and Wilcore Technologies each provide offerings for the digital modernization of federal services.