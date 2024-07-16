NorthStar Earth & Space Announces Investment From Telesystem Space, Appointment of Beth Michelson as CFO

NorthStar Earth & Space announced securing funding from an investor group led by Telesystem Space, a joint venture between Telesystem and the Rogers Private Companies.

NorthStar said Monday the shareholder financing will enable the acceleration of its product development activities, especially its patented space-based space situational awareness concept of operations, which works to locate, identify and track potential threats from space, a capability needed by the U.S. government and its NATO allies.

Also, on Monday, NorthStar welcomed Beth Michelson as its new chief financial officer. Michelson is a seasoned private corporate investor whose experience includes managing company finances, helping drive growth and developing long-term business strategies.

In addition to being a board member at NorthStar and other firms, she is a partner at Cartesian Capital Group, an investor in NorthStar since 2022.