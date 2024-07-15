in Contract Awards, News

Northrop, Global Military Products Awarded $300M Army Contract for Ammo, Weapon System Supply

Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products, a division of Global Ordnance, were selected by the U.S. Army to provide the service branch with special ammunition and weapons systems.

The Department of Defense said Friday the awardees will compete for each order of a $299.7 million firm-fixed-price contract, which has a Dec. 28, 2025 expected completion date.

Each order of the firm-fixed-price contract will determine work locations and funding.

The Army Contracting Command, which serves as the contracting activity, solicited bids for the contract through an online competition and received two proposals.

Ammunition and weapon systems supply contracts

In February, Northrop and GMP were also named contractors for an Army ammo production contract worth $133.9 million.

Earlier, the two were awarded spots on a potential $750 million contract in January 2022 and a potential five-year, $490 million contract in November 2023 for the said requirements.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

