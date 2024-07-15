NOAA Seeking Small Businesses to Provide Ground Services Requirements of L1 Series Space Weather Satellites

The Office of Space Weather Observations within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service is looking into the availability of small businesses that can address Space Weather Ground Services Mission Operations Services requirements and has issued a sources sought notice for the effort.

Space Weather Ground Services is tasked with providing various ground services in support of the L1 Series of satellites, according to the sources sought notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

L1 Series Space Weather Monitoring Satellites

The L1 Series will work to monitor space weather at Earth-Sun Lagrange point 1, a position between the Earth and the sun that enables effective observation of the solar wind. The L1 Series comprises two satellites: L1-A is set for launch in 2029 while L1-B is set for launch in 2032.

SWGS-MOS Requirements

The SWGS-MOS requirements include the development, testing and deployment of a satellite command and control system to be used for the L1 satellites. The C2 system must, however, be flexible enough to handle various other future missions at orbit regimes other than L1 and operate at various NOAA sites.

Other requirements include the use of the Scaled Agile Framework and NASA project management standard 7120.5 and systems engineering standard 7123.1 when developing the system. NESDIS common tools, along with the NASA Attitude Ground System and the NASA General Mission Analysis Tool will have to be used as well.

Interested parties have until July 22 to respond.