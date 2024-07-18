New Google Air-Gapped Appliance to Deliver Cloud, AI Capabilities to the Tactical Edge

Google Cloud Director of Product Rohan Grover and Google Public Sector Vice President of Delivery & Operations Leigh Palmer announced via a blog post the general availability of the Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped appliance.

Grover and Palmer said in a Thursday Google Cloud blog post that the new offering works to bring to tactical edge environments Google’s cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities, like the local processing of data in real-time for AI use cases.

The appliance has been given a Department of Defense Impact Level 5 accreditation and comes with a number of features, including built-in advanced AI capabilities like translation, speech, and optical character recognition; robust security; infrastructure-as-a-service capabilities; full functionality even in disconnected environments; and a rugged, portable MIL-STD-810H-compliant design.

According to Grover and Palmer, the appliance can be deployed in a number of use cases, including disaster response, the automation of industrial processes, logistics and transportation requirements and restricted government and defense-related workloads.