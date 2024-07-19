in News, Space

Maxar Intelligence Showcases Worldview Legion Satellite Images; Dan Smoot Quoted

Dan Smoot / Maxar
Maxar Intelligence Showcases Worldview Legion Satellite Images; Dan Smoot Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Maxar Technologies‘ intelligence business has released the first high-resolution images from its WorldView Legion satellites, designed for precision mapping, site monitoring and geospatial analytics.

The company said Thursday the 30 centimeter-class images, collected on July 16, feature detailed views of urban areas, transportation routes and logistics hubs in San Francisco and Sacramento, California.

Dan Smoot, CEO of Maxar Intelligence, remarked, “Soon, our WorldView Legion satellites will be collecting vast amounts of imagery, extending our collection capacity advantage for high-resolution imagery and enhancing the revisit rate of our industry-leading constellation.”

He further said, “This added capacity will also strengthen our geospatial foundation, helping us build more sophisticated products that unlock the full potential of geospatial data and generate more actionable insights in 2D and 3D.” 

Maxar launched the first two WorldView Legion satellites in May and plans to launch all six by the end of 2024.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

GE Aerospace Invests Over $1B to Improve Repair Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GE Aerospace Invests Over $1B to Improve Repair Capabilities
BWXT Examining Wyoming Locations for Potential TRISO Fuel Production Facility Construction; Joe Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BWXT Examining Wyoming Locations for Potential TRISO Fuel Production Facility Construction; Joe Miller Quoted