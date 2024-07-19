Maxar Intelligence Showcases Worldview Legion Satellite Images; Dan Smoot Quoted

Maxar Technologies ‘ intelligence business has released the first high-resolution images from its WorldView Legion satellites, designed for precision mapping, site monitoring and geospatial analytics.

The company said Thursday the 30 centimeter-class images, collected on July 16, feature detailed views of urban areas, transportation routes and logistics hubs in San Francisco and Sacramento, California.

Dan Smoot , CEO of Maxar Intelligence, remarked, “Soon, our WorldView Legion satellites will be collecting vast amounts of imagery, extending our collection capacity advantage for high-resolution imagery and enhancing the revisit rate of our industry-leading constellation.”

He further said, “This added capacity will also strengthen our geospatial foundation, helping us build more sophisticated products that unlock the full potential of geospatial data and generate more actionable insights in 2D and 3D.”

Maxar launched the first two WorldView Legion satellites in May and plans to launch all six by the end of 2024.