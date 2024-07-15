Magee Technologies Wins $175M Contract to Support Aircraft System Prototyping Efforts at NAWCAD

Magee Technologies has secured a $175.4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, infrastructure, technical and aircraft modification services and installation teams to support prototyping efforts.

Eighty percent of the contract work will be performed in Patuxent River and the rest will take place in California, Maryland, through August 2029, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The services will be provided to the Aircraft Prototype Systems Division within the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Prototype, Instrumentation and Experimentation Department.

The division is engaged in prototyping activities involving manufacturing, airworthiness, concept demonstration, research, and test and evaluation programs.

Work under the contract will also support new systems and existing systems within the manned and unmanned aircraft inventory.

Magee Technologies, a Maryland-based company that specializes in aerospace structural design, analysis and certification, beat out two other small businesses to win the contract.

Previously, the company secured contracts from the Department of the Navy and Department of Homeland Security to provide cargo system sustainment studies and finite element analysis training.

It also worked on projects involving the C130 aircraft as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin and ManTech.