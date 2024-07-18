Lockheed Delivers New Super Hercules Aircraft to Ohio Youngstown Air Reserve Station

Lockheed Martin has delivered a C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifter to the Ohio Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The aircraft will support various missions, including the tactical airlift and aerial spray mission of the 910th Airlift Wing, which is tasked to eliminate disease-carrying insects and pest insects and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water, Lockheed Martin said Wednesday.

The new C-130J-30 airlifter is the first of eight units the U.S. Air Force ordered for the military facility to replace the C-130 Hercules variant, which has been used for over four decades.

Compared to the standard C-130J model, the C-130J-30 variant is 15 feet longer and offers more space, speed and range.

“The C-130J Super Hercules stands as a symbol of our Air Force’s enduring strength and versatility, ensuring we continue to meet our nation’s needs with excellence,” said Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander.