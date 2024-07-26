LMI Receives $55M CMS Contract for Medicare Shared Savings Program Support; Zaki Saleh Quoted

LMI has entered into a five-year, $55 million contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide development and implementation support for the Medicare Shared Savings Program with the aim of increasing the engagement of accountable care organizations.

LMI said Thursday that under the contract, it will help with the deployment of MSSP policy, compliance and operational solutions by providing data analytics and performance optimization expertise.

Christine Cocrane, senior vice president for management and transformation solutions at LMI, said her organization has worked with the MSSP from the beginning.

“Throughout our partnership, we have continually advanced the mission of healthcare by providing access and program integrity to beneficiaries. LMI’s past performance in monitoring, compliance, and oversight, coupled with our digitally-enabled solutions will allow us to continue pushing the boundaries and possibilities of world-class healthcare in partnership with CMS,” Cocrane added.

For his part, Zaki Saleh, LMI senior vice president for the health and civilian market, highlighted his organization’s long-running collaboration with CMS, saying, “It is an honor to grow in this partnership and be a part of the continued improvement and evolution of the Medicare Shared Savings Program.”