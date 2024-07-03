Leonardo DRS Achieves Delivery Milestone for Core Component of Army Helicopter Missile Defense System

Leonardo DRS has announced delivering the 1,000th DRS 2-color infrared detector package, a core component of the 2-Color Advanced Warning System, or 2CAWS, from BAE Systems, which works to defend U.S. Army helicopter crews from missile threats.

“We are proud to have reached this important milestone and be partnered with BAE Systems to have developed this critical lifesaving technology for aircrews,” Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS electro-optical and infrared systems business unit, said in a press release Monday.

Hathaway adds the challenges in Ukraine emphasize the need for aircraft to have this capability while maneuvering and conducting operations on today’s battlefield.

BAE is providing the Army with 2CAWS via a contract under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System Quick Reaction Capability program.