Lawrence Culp to Continue Leading GE Aerospace Through 2027

The board of directors of GE Aerospace has approved an agreement that lets Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp continue leading the company through the end of 2027, extending his contract that was set to end on Aug. 17.

The employment agreement includes an option to extend Culp’s contract through 2028 if both parties agree, the company said Monday.

“The Board and I are confident that Larry and the GE Aerospace team will continue their strong execution for shareholders and drive the company’s leadership in the future of flight,” said Tom Horton, lead independent director at GE Aerospace.

“GE Aerospace is an exceptional global leader in growing commercial and defense sectors with a talented team dedicated to inventing the future of flight,” Culp said.

According to Culp, the company will utilize its proprietary lean operating model Flight Deck as its foundation to continue “delivering for our customers and creating value for our employees and shareholders.”