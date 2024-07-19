in News

L3Harris Using MOSA to Ensure Mission System Flexibility of Next-Gen Army Combat Vehicle

Logo/L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Using MOSA to Ensure Mission System Flexibility of Next-Gen Army Combat Vehicle - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies is using digital engineering and Modular Open Systems Architecture to develop mission systems for the XM30 as part of Team Lynx, one of two contractor teams selected by the U.S. Army to develop its next-generation combat vehicle.

L3Harris Technologies Chief Software Engineer Jeff VanDorp said in a statement Thursday that the MOSA implementation is being enabled by the Ground Combat Systems Common Infrastructure Architecture, which his team is in the process of integrating.

“This architecture serves as the backbone for our systems, ensuring interoperability and flexibility. By adopting this standardized framework, we are able to streamline the integration of advanced technologies and capabilities, while also facilitating easier upgrades and maintenance,” explained VanDorp, who brings to the effort three decades of open architecture systems experience.

Using MOSA is expected to result in evolving technologies being more easily incorporated into the XM30. These technologies can provide the vehicle with various combat advantages, including superior sensors and weapon systems, advanced data processing and sharing and increased automation.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Akima Subsidiary to Provide Fire & Emergency Logistics Support Under $79M Army Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Akima Subsidiary to Provide Fire & Emergency Logistics Support Under $79M Army Contract
Four Inc. to Offer RingCentral AI-Powered Products to Public Sector; Stacy Schwartz Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Four Inc. to Offer RingCentral AI-Powered Products to Public Sector; Stacy Schwartz Quoted