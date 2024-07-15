Kevin Schoonover Named Defense Programs VP at Karman Space and Defense

Kevin Schoonover has assumed the role of vice president for defense programs at Karman Space and Defense.

He confirmed his new role in a LinkedIn post.

Schoonover is an experienced aerospace and defense industry leader.

Prior to his new position, he served as senior director at the California-based space and defense technologies manufacturing company.

He also served as VP of advanced programs and business development at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, where he oversaw the development of key technologies and managed various programs.

Schoonover also briefly worked as a senior manager for business development and capture manager within the advanced air and missile defense directorate and high-speed weapons directorate of what was then Raytheon Technologies.

The aerospace and defense industry executive also sits as a board member of the University of Maryland Engineering Alumni Board.