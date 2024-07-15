Kevin McCombs Elevated to Vice President & General Manager Role at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Kevin McCombs announced on LinkedIn Sunday his promotion to vice president and general manager of strategic systems at Aerojet Rocketdyne , an L3Harris Technologies company.

He joined Aerojet in April 2023 as senior director. Before that, he was a senior program director at BAE Systems .

McCombs also previously served as vice president and senior director of mission systems at Teledyne Brown Engineering.

His career includes over 12 years of experience at Raytheon as well, starting as a senior configuration analyst and advancing to various program managerial roles.

Before Raytheon, he worked at Unisys as a portfolio sales executive and information systems consultant.