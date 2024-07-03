Kent Selby Named KBR VP of Air Force, Marine Corps & Strategic Programs

Kent Selby announced on LinkedIn on Tuesday that he has been appointed vice president for the Air Force, Marine Corps and strategic programs at KBR.

Selby previously served as a director at the company, overseeing operations for KBR’s government solutions division for more than three years.

He initially joined KBR’s government services arm in 2017 as a senior program manager and later became a senior operations manager for the government services and logistics portfolio.

Before that, he worked as a program manager at Science Applications International Corp., overseeing a $220 million vehicle integration contract with the U.S. Navy.

Selby had also served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2005.