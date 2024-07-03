in Executive Moves, News

Kent Selby Named KBR VP of Air Force, Marine Corps & Strategic Programs

Kent Selby / KBR
Kent Selby Named KBR VP of Air Force, Marine Corps & Strategic Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kent Selby announced on LinkedIn on Tuesday that he has been appointed vice president for the Air Force, Marine Corps and strategic programs at KBR.

Selby previously served as a director at the company, overseeing operations for KBR’s government solutions division for more than three years.

He initially joined KBR’s government services arm in 2017 as a senior program manager and later became a senior operations manager for the government services and logistics portfolio.

Before that, he worked as a program manager at Science Applications International Corp., overseeing a $220 million vehicle integration contract with the U.S. Navy.

Selby had also served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2005.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

SpaceX Lands $69M NASA Deal to Provide Launch Services for COSI Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceX Lands $69M NASA Deal to Provide Launch Services for COSI Mission
Air Force Awards $70M Air-Launched Cruise Missile Engineering Support Contract to Boeing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Awards $70M Air-Launched Cruise Missile Engineering Support Contract to Boeing