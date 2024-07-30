KBR Recognized as NASA Agency Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR was chosen as NASA’s Agency-Level Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year. The space agency’s Office of Small Business Programs presented the award in recognition of the company’s efforts in developing and implementing innovative practices to support NASA’s small business program.

In a statement published Monday, Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions U.S. and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “The agency-level distinction represents years of appreciation from NASA and reflects our growth as a key teammate.”

KBR has won 13 awards in the last five years, three at the agency level. Bright further said, “KBR excels in the space industry, supporting NASA’s intricate missions as both a prime contractor and a mentor to small businesses.”

KBR also secured the 2023 Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year at the NASA Johnson Space Center and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Currently, the company has three prime contracts, including Ground Systems and Missions Operations III, plus multiple subcontracts and joint ventures.