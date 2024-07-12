KBR Books $52M Navy Task Order to Counter Improvised Threats; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has secured a five-year, $52 million follow-on task order from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division to support the counter improvised threat systems test and evaluation for the division’s Quick Reaction Capability Office.

The contract entails conducting research, development, testing and evaluation activities to reduce improvised threats, the company said Thursday.

Work will include requirements analysis, rapid test planning, execution, reporting, prototyping as well as data acquisition and analysis. Additionally, the company will provide engineering, technical, and administrative analysis and develop T&E methodologies.