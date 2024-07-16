Kapil Wadhera: Intel Partners With Government in 5 Ways to Help Regain US Semiconductor Leadership

Kapil Wadhera, vice president and general manager of government engagements and business operations at Intel Foundry, said in a June 25 blog post that there are five ways that Intel is working with the U.S. government to help the U.S. regain its semiconductor leadership.

The first two ways Wadhera discussed are Intel’s efforts to invest more than $100 billion in initiatives aimed at increasing domestic chip manufacturing capabilities and capacity and the company’s role in advancing the Department of Defense’s Rapid Assured Microelectronics-Commercial program.

According to Wadhera, the company has launched semiconductor production and research and development projects at several sites in Arizona, Ohio, Oregon and New Mexico that are expected to generate thousands of jobs.

“These investments, contingent on adequate CHIPS support, will fill several essential domestic supply chain gaps and are critical to U.S. economic and national security,” he noted.

In April, DOD awarded Intel Foundry the RAMP-C program’s Phase 3, enabling the business segment to further advance the development and testing of chip tape-outs and prototypes.

Wadhera also cited the company’s support of defense and commercial customers through its systems foundry business, which is designed for the artificial intelligence era.

To help the country reclaim its edge in the semiconductor sector, the Intel Foundry executive said the company is also creating an ecosystem for the U.S. government and defense industrial base through the U.S. Military, Aerospace and Government Alliance and is leading DOD’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging program or SHIP prototype project.

According to Wadhera, the SHIP program provides the U.S. government access to Intel’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge, Foveros 3D and other advanced heterogeneous packaging technologies.