Josh Rose Elevated to Michael Baker’s National Market Lead – Air Force

Josh Rose was appointed national market lead – Air Force at Michael Baker International, where he most recently served as regional practice lead – federal.

Rose will be responsible for the development, execution and support of National Federal Air Force accounts and will also help grow the firm’s federal portfolio, Michael Baker said Thursday.

Commenting on Rose’s promotion, Brian May, president of federal programs and services at Michael Baker, shared that the new lead has over two decades of experience in collaborating with government and commercial customers in all phases of planning, design and construction activities.

“This experience and expertise, paired with his military service, uniquely position Josh to lead Michael Baker’s strategic initiatives for growth and winning new work with the U.S. Air Force,” May added.

Rose has been with Michael Baker since 2021, joining the firm as a program manager for military engineering services. Earlier, he was with Jacobs as director of federal program development.

The new national market lead served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 11 years before moving to the industry.