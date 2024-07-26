in Executive Moves, News

Jason Waldman Appointed Defense, Mission & Technology Programs VP at Aleut Federal

Jason Waldman was elevated to the role of vice president of defense, mission and technology programs at Aleut Federal, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Waldman has been with Aleut’s federal services-focused business arm since February 2017. He joined as program manager and advanced to operations director post before assuming his most recent role as managing director of Department of Defense programs.

He also worked at professional services company USfalcon as instructor/team lead advanced space operations school for a few years.

Prior to joining the industry, the new Aleut Federal VP served in the U.S. Air Force for more than five years as a weapons officer based at Peterson Air Force Base, now known as Peterson Space Force Base.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

