Jason Waldman Appointed Defense, Mission & Technology Programs VP at Aleut Federal

Jason Waldman was elevated to the role of vice president of defense, mission and technology programs at Aleut Federal, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Waldman has been with Aleut’s federal services-focused business arm since February 2017. He joined as program manager and advanced to operations director post before assuming his most recent role as managing director of Department of Defense programs.

He also worked at professional services company USfalcon as instructor/team lead advanced space operations school for a few years.

Prior to joining the industry, the new Aleut Federal VP served in the U.S. Air Force for more than five years as a weapons officer based at Peterson Air Force Base, now known as Peterson Space Force Base.