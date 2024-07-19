Jacobs Names Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mary Jackson to Board of Directors

Jacobs has appointed Mary Jackson, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, to its board of directors.

Jackson’s appointment will take effect upon the completion of the spinoff of the company’s critical mission solutions and cyber and intelligence businesses or by Jan. 15, 2025, Jacobs said Thursday.

In November, Jacobs announced that it agreed to spin off and merge its CMS and cyber and intelligence business units with Amentum to establish a new publicly traded government technology services contractor with an annual revenue of approximately $13 billion.

The 32-year Navy veteran will bring to the board her extensive advisory experience, operational efficiency, strategic business continuity and leadership discipline.

Jackson’s “extensive experience in large scale global infrastructure management, combined with her vast knowledge of operational effectiveness, digital transformation and innovation will be of considerable benefit,” said Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada. “We look forward to her contributions as Jacobs evolves as a significant pure play infrastructure solutions provider in the next exciting chapter of our company’s transformation.”

Her naval career included time as commander of Navy Installations Command, head of Navy Region Southeast and chief of staff to the commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Jackson currently serves as an independent director on the boards of several firms and institutions, including Victory Capital Holdings, Custom Truck One Source and the United States Naval Academy Foundation.