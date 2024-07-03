IPTA Awarded FAA Contract for IT Support

Interactive Process Technology Associates will provide information technology support services for the Federal Aviation Administration’s small business contracting program under a five-year, $10 million contract.

IPTA said on LinkedIn Tuesday the award covers delivery of extensive technical assistance, including data analysis, SharePoint administration and end-user support for the Electronic FAA Accelerated and Simplified Tasks contracting vehicle.

Moreover, IPTA will enhance eFAST with advanced digital workflows and integration capabilities to improve process efficiency and user experience.

eFAST facilitates streamlined procurement through a web-based tool with automated workflows, accommodating various contract types including firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, time and materials and labor hour.