in Contract Awards, News

IPTA Awarded FAA Contract for IT Support

IPTA logo/BUSINESS WIRE
IPTA Awarded FAA Contract for IT Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Interactive Process Technology Associates will provide information technology support services for the Federal Aviation Administration’s small business contracting program under a five-year, $10 million contract.

IPTA said on LinkedIn Tuesday the award covers delivery of extensive technical assistance, including data analysis, SharePoint administration and end-user support for the Electronic FAA Accelerated and Simplified Tasks contracting vehicle.

Moreover, IPTA will enhance eFAST with advanced digital workflows and integration capabilities to improve process efficiency and user experience.

eFAST facilitates streamlined procurement through a web-based tool with automated workflows, accommodating various contract types including firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, time and materials and labor hour.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Leonardo DRS Achieves Delivery Milestone for Core Component of Army Helicopter Missile Defense System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leonardo DRS Achieves Delivery Milestone for Core Component of Army Helicopter Missile Defense System
Esube Bekele Named Vice President of Technology at In-Q-Tel - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Esube Bekele Named Vice President of Technology at In-Q-Tel