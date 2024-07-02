Immersive Wisdom Demonstrates Low-Bandwidth Communications Software During DOD Exercise; Michael Appelbaum Quoted

Immersive Wisdom has tested its technology readiness level 9 no-bandwidth and low-bandwidth communications software during a Department of Defense exercise.

On Monday, the Florida-based company shared that the software enabled warfighters to exchange information and collaborate despite limited connectivity.

During the test, the company’s technology sustained operations at 5 to 50 kilobits per second bandwidth on the Department of Defense’s Secret Internet Protocol Router Network.

“We have proven our TRL-9 software as a critical need for some of the most challenging distributed operations scenarios,” Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom, said.

The DOD will deploy Immersive Wisdom’s communications software to military branches, according to a report by Military Embedded Systems.

At the Special Operations Forces Week in May, the company announced an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to implement the software across various services over the next five years.

The agreement is potentially worth $25 million.