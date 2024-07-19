ICF to Provide Cloud Data Migration Support Under $88M CMS Subcontract

ICF has secured a potential five-year, $88 million subcontract to continue modernizing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Quality Payment Program by providing cloud data migration services .

Under the award, the company said it will enhance QPP’s functionality, improve customer experience and reduce administrative burdens on clinicians to allow more time for patient care and better health outcomes.

James Morgan , ICF’s chief operating officer and a Wash100 awardee, commented, “Cloud computing, coupled with a deep knowledge of the CMS mission, the healthcare system and the ability to quickly analyze big data sets, creates a powerful solution that provides clinicians with the actionable information they need to deliver more personalized patient care.”

The contract has a six-month base period, four one-year options and one four-month option.