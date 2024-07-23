ICF Receives Data Modernization Contract With FEMA

ICF announced securing a $17 million data modernization contract with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, through the Office of Policy and Program Analysis.

In this new award, the global consulting and technology services provider said it will build a cloud-based data exchange platform to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of FEMA’s disaster response and recovery efforts.

James Morgan, ICF’s chief operating officer, said, “For over 25 years, ICF has proudly supported FEMA’s disaster response efforts, and we are excited to expand our partnership with our leading-edge technology and data management capabilities.”

The three-year contract has a one-year base and two one-year option periods.

ICF will use its cloud computing, generative AI/AI, DevSecOps, Agile and advanced analytics capabilities to fully operationalize FEMA’s Data Exchange platform.

The new FEMADex will work to allow leaders to access, analyze and rapidly visualize data from multiple sources and stakeholders.