IBM Secures USAID Contract for Cybersecurity Services; Alice Fakir Quoted

Alice Fakir / IBM Consulting
IBM will provide the U.S. Agency for International Development with cybersecurity-related services under a five-year contract with initial funding of $26 million.

The company said Wednesday its multidisciplinary team will support USAID’s Cybersecurity Protection and Response program in the Europe and Eurasia region by providing capacity building, incident response, program management, and other services.

Efforts are aimed at boosting the assistance USAID provides to host government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to help them in identifying, detecting, responding to and/or protecting against cyber attacks.

“For USAID host countries to benefit from [information technology] modernization efforts, they must incorporate cyber threat mitigation and capacity-building into their program design and implementation,” said Alice Fakir, partner, lead of cybersecurity services, U.S. federal market for IBM Consulting.

She expressed belief that cybersecurity is a global development challenge and welcomed the opportunity for IBM to help USAID integrate cybersecurity into civilian IT infrastructure of host countries.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

