Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak Discusses Edge Computing Challenges & Solutions

Pragyansmita Nayak, chief data scientist at Hitachi Vantara Federal, believes that edge computing will become a necessary component of the technological infrastructure by 2030.

Nayak predicts in an opinion column published on the Hitachi Vantara Federal website that the next decade will see a proliferation of various technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities and Internet-of-Things devices, which will require speedy and efficient local data processing that only edge computing can deliver.

Alongside the benefits, edge computing also comes with a number of challenges, including a dramatic increase in the volume of data generated by devices; security and privacy concerns; interoperability problems due to the use of proprietary technologies; and the need for greater energy efficiency.

Nayak nevertheless considers edge computing “a critical area of focus for future technological development” and so looks to other innovations to address inherent challenges.

These innovations include artificial intelligence, which could enable smarter data processing; quantum computing, which could bolster data encryption and increase processing speeds; and advances in networking, which could deliver the low-latency connectivity that edge computing requires.

Pragyansmita Nayak has served as Hitachi Vantara Federal's chief data scientist since 2018.