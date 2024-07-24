HII Mission Technologies Awarded $65M DOD IAC Task for Research and Analysis Services; Andy Green Quoted

The mission technologies division of HII has been awarded a contract to provide specialized research and analysis to the deputy director for Joint Force Development, J7.

The U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the $65 million task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center multiple award contract vehicle, the company said.

The task order covers three areas: futures and concepts, joint experimentation, and wargaming.

The first focus area aims to create a comprehensive view of the future operating environment. The second focuses on joint experimentation, including providing insight to inform joint war gaming and integrated learning. The final focus area is wargaming in support of the Joint Staff J4 Logistics enterprise.

According to Brian Teer, acting president of the live, virtual, constructive solutions business within HII Mission Technologies, the company will use its experience in the Joint Training Synthetic Environment to support the Joint Force Development, J7.

“We look forward to working with the Joint Staff, combatant commands and military branches to create the advantage for the Joint Force now and in the future,” Teer commented.

“We are thrilled to expand on our existing relationship with the Joint Staff J7 and J4 to further support their mission of achieving overmatch in the changing conditions of war,” added Andy Green, HII executive vice president, HII Mission Technologies president and 2024 Wash100 awardee.