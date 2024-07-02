in Executive Moves, News

Hector Pelayo Named President and General Manager of Space, Air & Sea at Tyto Athene

Hector Pelayo / Tyto Athene
Hector Pelayo Named President and General Manager of Space, Air & Sea at Tyto Athene - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Hector Pelayo, an aerospace and defense industry executive with more than two decades of experience, was appointed president and general manager of space, air and sea group at Tyto Athene, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his new role, he is responsible for leading Tyto Athene’s portfolio across the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Marine Corps and other strategic defense customers.

Pelayo has been with Tyto Athene for over three years. He joined the company in April 2021 as vice president/general manager of air, space and strategic defense division and was elevated to senior VP post in January 2022.

Prior to joining Tyto Athene, Pelayo spent more than 15 years at AT&T, where he held a number of roles, including executive director/general manager of the public sector, Air Force, and Space Force.

Pelayo served with the U.S. Army for several years before joining the industry.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Accenture Federal Services Secures $250M DOI Contract for Mission IT Platform Support; Kathryn Larson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Accenture Federal Services Secures $250M DOI Contract for Mission IT Platform Support; Kathryn Larson Quoted
Dewberry Secures $810M FEMA Logistics Planning & Construction Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Dewberry Secures $810M FEMA Logistics Planning & Construction Services Contract