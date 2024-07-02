Hector Pelayo Named President and General Manager of Space, Air & Sea at Tyto Athene

Hector Pelayo, an aerospace and defense industry executive with more than two decades of experience, was appointed president and general manager of space, air and sea group at Tyto Athene, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his new role, he is responsible for leading Tyto Athene’s portfolio across the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Marine Corps and other strategic defense customers.

Pelayo has been with Tyto Athene for over three years. He joined the company in April 2021 as vice president/general manager of air, space and strategic defense division and was elevated to senior VP post in January 2022.

Prior to joining Tyto Athene, Pelayo spent more than 15 years at AT&T, where he held a number of roles, including executive director/general manager of the public sector, Air Force, and Space Force.

Pelayo served with the U.S. Army for several years before joining the industry.